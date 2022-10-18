Enea Bastianini challenges an exploding airbag to race in Australia

Enea Bastianini shows a strong run to catch up with the MotoGP moto in Australia: After a problem with the leather suit, the Ducati rider blasts across the field.

Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini finished the Australian Grand Prix in fifth place. In the end, Bastianini lost just 0.557 seconds to winner Alex Rins (Suzuki), even though he was a timer in P20. Things didn’t go according to Bastianini’s plan at the start of the race, as a poor starting position and a problem with his leather suit put the Italian down.

“The race was tough because I had to start from 15th on the grid. The first lap was really weird because the bike behaved unsteadily when I was riding with the other riders. And my airbag exploded in the last corner,” Bastianini says.

“I drove a lap and a half with the airbag deployed. As a result, I lost a lot of positions,” Bastianini, who was in P20 after three laps and then managed to do several positions, explains. “Roll after lap, my confidence grew. I got so close to the first set.”

MotoGP motorcycle rider Enea Bastianini on his World Championship chances: ‘I have to keep going’

“In the last two rounds I tried to start some overtaking maneuvers. But the other drivers were too fast. It was hard to overtake everyone in two rounds. Fifth is fine,” he summed up the fourth in the world championship.

“It was tough with the tires at the end,” Bastianini comments after catching up. “I was thinking of the podium because I was so close. But on Phillip Island it’s not easy to get past six or seven calibers of Reigns, Marquis or Bagnaya in two laps.”

“In the end I got past three drivers. That was good. I beat Martin, Marini and Alex. I’m happy with my race,” explains the Gresini driver, who is 42 points behind with two races remaining. In the World Cup, he has only strange chances.

“My chances are very slim,” Bastianini says. “I have to keep going and I always have to give 100% to be fast on Sunday. This is my only chance. We’ll try.”