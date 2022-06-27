End of abortion in the US: Big companies agree to pay their employees who travel to another state to have an abortion

Drafting

A pro-abortion activist during a protest in Washington, DC

Large US companies such as Disney, JP Morgan and Meta have agreed to cover the travel expenses of their employees who decide to have an abortion.

This announcement follows a landmark ruling by the United States Supreme Court Abolished the constitutional right to abortion.

The decision paves the way for each country to individually ban abortion within its jurisdiction.

As a result, millions of women in that country are now facing restrictions to terminate her pregnancy.

Before the ruling, companies like Amazon, Yelp and banking group CitiGroup had already announced that they would make it easier for their employees to travel to other states. circumvent the ban for abortion.

The court's decision sparked protests over the ruling allowing states to limit the right to abortion.

After the sentence, however, Increasing the number of companies Emphasizing that they will cover these travel expenses through their health insurance plans.

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO of Yelp, said on Twitter that the court’s decision “Women’s health is endangered”“Business leaders need to speak out,” he added.

I support those who decide to have an abortion

In a statement, Disney said it told female employees that it understands the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, and that the company remains committed to providing them with “universal access” to affordable health care, including family planning and home care. Reproductive HealthNo matter where they live.

Anti-abortion groups celebrated the court's decision.

Disney employs about 80,000 people at its Florida resort, where Governor Ron DeSantis has already enacted a law that takes effect on July 1 banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Banking giant JPMorgan has also told US female employees that it will cover travel expenses for medical services, including “legal abortion”According to a June 1 memo reported by Reuters.

“We focus on the health and well-being of our employees, and we want to ensure fair access A spokeswoman for the bank said on Friday.

Goldman Sachs, another large US investment bank, said it will cover travel expenses for female employees who have to go to another state for an abortion starting July 1, according to Reuters.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has said it intends to Pay travel expenses Where permitted by law, “for female employees who need them to obtain health care from outside the state.”

A Meta spokesperson said: “We are in the process of evaluating the best way to do this, given the legal complexities involved.”

Other companies have indicated they will take similar steps, including publisher Condé Nast, jeans label Levi Strauss and shipping companies. Lyft and Uber.

As I mentioned Lyft it to protecta legal drivers In cases of miscarriages, a company spokesperson said, “No driver should ask a female passenger where they are going and why.”

Measures to restrict abortion

Abortion will not automatically become illegal in the United States, but with the ruling of the Supreme Court, every state will be able to make the decision Self-confident Whether they allow abortion and under what conditions.

Thirteen states have already passed "enactment" or "enactment" laws, which take effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 has guaranteed the right to abortion in the United States.

More than 20 countries are taking steps to Reducing access to abortionaccording to the Guttmacher Institute.

Companies that offer to cover the cost of traveling to another country for this procedure are likely to face a strong interaction Republican anti-abortion.

image source, GT

Texas lawmakers have already threatened Citigroup and Lyft Legal repercussions.

That state’s Republican Party chairman, Matt Rinaldi, urged Republicans not to use Citi’s services.

Abortion is a subject that is born Big difference in the United States.

According to a recent Pew Research poll, 61% of American adults believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases; While 37% believe that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.