End of abortion in the US: Big companies agree to pay their employees who travel to another state to have an abortion
A pro-abortion activist during a protest in Washington, DC

Large US companies such as Disney, JP Morgan and Meta have agreed to cover the travel expenses of their employees who decide to have an abortion.

This announcement follows a landmark ruling by the United States Supreme Court Abolished the constitutional right to abortion.

The decision paves the way for each country to individually ban abortion within its jurisdiction.

As a result, millions of women in that country are now facing restrictions to terminate her pregnancy.

