Employment growth USA, Biden: My plan is working

(Teleborsa) – “Today’s report shows thatSince I took office, the economy has created 7.4 million jobs. There are 7.4 million jobs that give families dignity and a little more breathing space. He saidOn the report of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that showed that in February, jobs in the non-farm sectors increased by 678,000 units, a figure much higher than analysts’ expectations (+ 440 thousand).

“In February, the economy created 678,000 jobs, after the largest year of employment growth in American history and the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%. At the same time, More and more people are returning to the workforce and finding work as we recover from the pandemic. People returned to work in February in a wide range of industries, taking jobs in the leisure and hospitality, construction, retail and manufacturing sectors.”

In conclusion, according to the President of the United States, “This progress is the result of the new economic approach that I spoke of in the State of the Union: developing the economy from the bottom up and from the center. It is the result of our efforts. Success. In the fight against Covid-19 and in moving forward safely. While Facing the challenge families face with rising costs, today’s report confirms that The United States is uniquely positioned to meet the challenge posed by inflation around the world as we recover from the pandemic.”.

(Telebursa) 03-04-2022 20:10