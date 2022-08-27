Employees resigned at the same time due to mistreatment by their boss

Various studies have shown that a good work environment is necessary to raise productivity From the staff, in the same way, they are easy to feel committed with the company’s goals.

However, it is common for cases to arise for people who do not feel comfortable in their jobs, either because working conditions or why They are not receiving proper treatment by managers.

United State: Mass resignation of store employees

The recent case was a group of workers in a shoe store in VirginiaAnd the United StateWho decided to resign at once. the reason? They are tired of being mistreated by their boss. In a video posted on tik tokOne employee wrote:

“When the entire staff decides to leave the shoe department in a matter of minutes. To our direct manager (DM): We all hate you and don’t forget to fix the windows.”

The woman, identified on the social network as “garwood8812”He started filming his colleagues when they quit their jobs. Teammates, out of concern, Give one smile or the otherAs a sign of joy for teamwork.

The video that accumulates more than 4 million views, summoned hundreds of people who claimed they were having a hard time at work. Even several former employees of that business stated that they encountered reprehensible situations. “I was fired because another employee stole and I didn’t know about it” s “I totally understand”Some said.

Although it might sound crazy to some people Mass resignation of employeesThe truth is, this kind of situation is becoming frequent, especially in the United States. According to the Pew Research CenterThis phenomenon is known in English as “the Great Resignation” or “The Great Resignation”.

The signature last March indicated that the epidemic was caused by it COVID-19 led to resignation rate in the United States to grow significantly by the end of 2021. As they note, most people who left their jobs last year claimed low wages (63%), Lack of growth opportunities (63%) and Disrespect (57%).