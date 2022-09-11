Emotional house races in the European Championships and Tour D

Heidemann’s Blog for New Professionals

By Miguel Heydemann



Miguel Heidemann received huge support from spectators in the European Championship time trial | Photo: Cor Vos

09/11/2022 | (rsn) – As usual, I’ll answer a few questions on my blog. This time it’s about the European Championship at home, the Germany tour and the World Cup in Australia.



What is your experience participating in the European Championships in Munich?

First of all, I was impressed with the organization and attention to detail that the Munich officials put into the event. We arrived two days before the time trial, so we were able to make good use of our home advantage by checking the track a few times. The enthusiasm of the locals was huge even before our competition. We also sat in front of the TV in the hotel in the evening looking forward to the medal decisions at the European Championships. Our German colleagues achieved countless results there, so of course Max (Walshed) and I also wanted to show a similar performance.

On the day of the competition, thousands of German fans cheered my name on and pushed me down the track. Maybe it started a little too fast. Unfortunately, the radio failed halfway, so I was flying blind. This definitely cost me a second or two, which means I just missed my goal to get to the top 15 at number 16. However, I was very happy with my performance. At this point, I’d like to thank all the fans along the way once again for such a great atmosphere.



How was the tour of Germany for you?

Until I can’t stop raving about it, we’ll continue to tour Deutschland. From a sports point of view, I am satisfied with my performance, even if I want to spend more time in a higher group. From Weimar to Stuttgart, there were many people along the way cheering us on. I think this was something special for every German athlete.

In the last laps in Stuttgart, we celebrated at the Gruppetto with the spectators to show appreciation for the great support. For me personally, it was touching to finally take part in the Deutschland Tour, because I’ve been looking forward to it since 2019. At the time, the D-Tour was a guest in my hometown of Trier and I was still an amateur rider, so participating was out of the question. Now, of course, I hope to be able to participate in that event in front of my home audience again next year.



What is in the racing program for you?

This weekend I am going to Australia, where I will be competing in the Elite class for the first time in the Road World Championships. I am very happy to have gained the trust of the association. Then there are two one-day races in my program and finally the Chrono des Nations in Brittany is, as far as I know, the only one-day UCI race that is run as a time trial.

I’ll keep you posted from Australia over the next few weeks.



stay healthy

Your Miguel

