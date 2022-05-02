Emirates News Agency – UAE Government: We are committed to achieving development goals and improving people’s lives

Dubai, April 28, 2022 / The UAE government has confirmed its commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and improving the lives of community members, within the framework of the country’s approach to supporting global development efforts.

The National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, during its meeting, approved the second version of the UAE National Voluntary Review Report, which is a special report prepared by various countries on its achievements and progress in achieving the sustainable development goals by following up on its most important results, latest and programs. and initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable development goals.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairman of the Committee, said that the government agencies that are members of the Committee aim to enhance the country’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, highlighting the efforts and related efforts locally and internationally. initiatives.

He also spoke about the Emirates’ international partnerships aimed at helping the less fortunate countries and providing food and medical aid to eradicate hunger and poverty and ensure appropriate health services.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, said in his speech to the members of the Committee, that the UAE, in line with the directives of his leadership, will continue to launch initiatives. To help communities complete the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Mirza Hassan, Executive Director and Dean of the Executive Board of the World Bank Group, praised the efforts made by the UAE to support the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said, “The UAE’s efforts in the field of sustainability reflect the directions of its government to achieve sustainable development goals, by launching a number of relevant local and international initiatives.”

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Acting Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, said that achieving the sustainable development goals is a humanitarian mission aimed at supporting communities and improving people’s lives.

He pointed out that the UAE has achieved great successes in the field of sustainable development, which has been appreciated by leading international organizations that monitor the country’s performance in international competitiveness indicators, noting that the UAE ranked first globally in 97 indicators related to sustainable development goals and among the top ten countries. in 268 other indicators.

Translated by: Mina Samir Fouka.

http://wam.ae/en/details/1395303043251