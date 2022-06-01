Emirates News Agency – UAE chairs Committee for Peaceful Uses of Outer Space

ABU DHABI, June 1, 2022 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates chairs the Cobos Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. With 100 member states, COPOUS is one of the largest committees at the United Nations and plays an important role in regulating the exploration and use of space for the benefit of all humanity.

Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Education and Advanced Technology and President of the UAE Space Agency, said: “It is a great honor for the UAE to take over the presidency of Cobos, especially as we have established our space program in partnerships and international cooperation and continue to place these partnerships at the heart of the development of our space sector.”

The Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1959 to regulate the exploration and use of space and was tasked with reviewing international cooperation in exploration and exploration. The peaceful use of outer space, the study of space-related activities, the promotion of space research programmes, and the study and recommendation of policy and legal infrastructures to support space exploration.

Fundamental to the definition and establishment of the Five Treaties and Five Principles of Space, the Committee has two subsidiary bodies: the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee and the Legal Subcommittee, both of which were established in 1961.

The Committee is part of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and reports to the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly, which adopts an annual resolution on international cooperation for the peaceful uses of space.

Imran Sharaf, who will now head Cobos for two years (2022-2023), is the project manager for the Emirates Mission to Mars (EMM) at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sharaf was the first Emirati engineer to travel to Korea on the country’s technology transfer program, which saw him work on developing the DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2 remote sensing satellites. During his time in Korea, Sharaf received his Master’s degree in Science and Technology Policy from the Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), South Korea, in 2013.

In 2014, he was responsible for developing the UAE’s Mars mission and its Hope Probe, which are currently in orbit around Mars, and researching the dynamics of the planets’ atmosphere. He previously represented the UAE on the International Committee on Global Space Navigation Systems (COPUOS) and led the UAE’s participation in joint studies of NATO’s emerging space programs.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

http://wam.ae/en/details/1395303053412