Emirates News Agency – The United Nations General Assembly pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

NEW YORK, May 24 / WAM / At a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, the 193 member states of the United Nations paid tribute to the late President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his opening address to the members of the United Nations, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said: “In this time of mourning, we are inspired by the wisdom and patience shown by His Highness throughout his life. This preparation for the future – near or far – begins today, not tomorrow.”

The meeting was chaired by the President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Abdullah Shahid, who said: “With the late president’s strategic foresight and political wisdom, complemented by good health. With ambition and a genuine desire to achieve social and economic progress, the United Arab Emirates today has developed into a hub Aviation, finance, education, renewable energy, technology, culture, and tourism.”

Linda Thomas Greenfield, Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, expressed her condolences as the representative of the host country for the United Nations Headquarters, and highlighted the close bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States. Representatives from Mauritania, Peru, Denmark, Oman, Czech Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also expressed their condolences and highlighted the late president’s achievements, including his humanitarian work, on behalf of their regional groups.

Before the meeting, the UN flag was hoisted at half mast in honor of the late President of the United Arab Emirates, who was watched by members of the UAE delegation.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

http://wam.ae/en/details/1395303050560