Emirates News Agency – The UAE and the Czech Republic strengthen parliamentary cooperation

PRAGUE, November 24, WAM/ Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash met with the Speaker of the Czech House of Representatives, Markita Pekarova Adamova, during her official visit to the Czech Republic in her capacity as the head of the UAE. A united Arab parliamentary delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed friendship and cooperation between the two parliaments and ways to enhance coordination between them on various issues, and emphasized their primary role in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic.

The meeting also touched on recent regional developments and international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and the need to resolve all issues through diplomatic means.

Ghobash said that the UAE-Czech relations date back to three decades ago and witnessed great development thanks to the keenness of their leaderships to enhance cooperation between them, especially in the economic and political fields, pointing to the two countries’ common desire to coordinate in regional and international issues of concern.

Adamova welcomed the visit of Ghobash and her delegation, noting that it will enhance cooperation between the two parliaments. He stressed the importance of relations between the two friendly countries and the need to enhance cooperation between them in various fields at the parliamentary level.

