Emirates News Agency – The second day of the United Nations General Assembly meetings for the country’s delegation

New York, September 21 / WAM / The UAE delegation held the second day of its meetings on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in a ministerial round table meeting on regional stability and cooperation in the Middle East. Al-Marar also delivered a speech at the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United Kingdom and participated in a closed ministerial round table on pathways to sustainable peace and security 20 years after the Arab Peace Initiative.

For her part, she met Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Vuk Jeremic, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia. He also met Tania Vagon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, and Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindris, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua.

In addition, Al Hashemi met with Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where they discussed the close cooperation between the UAE and the Gates Foundation and reviewed joint efforts in global health and the empowerment of women and girls.

For his part, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and President of the Republic of Seychelles, met with Waffle Ramkalwan, to discuss bilateral relations, especially in the fields of trade, tourism and investment. Al Nahyan also met with the President of the Republic of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and continuous coordination on the Security Council.

He then met Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan, President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and other officials, including Sylvie Babu Timon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic. Morisanda Kouyate, Guinean Foreign Minister. Isata Tal Sall, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal. Legon Mbela Mbela, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cameroon; Roy Figueiredo Soares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cabo Verde, as well as Anadif Khater Mohamed Saleh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel.

For his part, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al-Sayegh attended the ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, which was hosted by the Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations. Al-Sayegh also attended the meeting of the I2U2 Group, which is made up of the governments of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, participated in a panel discussion titled “The Road to the G20 and Beyond: Raising Money for People and the Earth” during United Nations Climate Week in New York. .

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

http://wam.ae/en/details/1395303085527