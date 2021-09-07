Emirates News Agency – The first Emirati series of 50 Years Projects attracts media coverage with 497 articles in 25 countries

ABU DHABI, September 6, 2021 (WAM) – The “50 Projects”, the UAE government’s large-scale economic, social and development initiative, which was announced at a press conference held in Dubai on September 7, has reached more than 229 million people around the world through print. digital channels and social media.

This initiative was launched by a number of ministers and senior government officials to define national priorities for the next 50 years, with a bold agenda to drive foreign direct investment, stimulate trade with key global partners, develop a knowledge economy, and attract highly skilled investors. Professionals and innovative and ambitious projects for the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement received local, regional and international media coverage, reflecting the UAE’s position as a global city that calls for innovation and excellence and seeks open exchange with countries around the world. Within 24 hours of its launch, “Project of the 50” has been the subject of more than 490 articles in 25 countries, and has received extensive coverage for major international media brands and agencies, including Reuters, AP, Washington Post, ABC News and the Financial Times. The Telegraph, Bloomberg, The Financial Times, ABC News, The Independent (UK), and The Mail Online.

Bloomberg emphasized the initiative’s contribution to achieving the country’s strategic goals: “The UAE – which has been the commercial capital of the Middle East for more than a decade – will work on global economic deals with countries that show high growth potential… It is also” easing visa restrictions to try to attract foreign talent “.

For its part, Reuters highlighted the opportunities offered by the new residency laws. “The new ‘green visa’ for skilled workers will have greater flexibility in sponsoring family members and will allow more time to find a new job after the occupation ends.”

Overall, Bloomberg’s coverage was responsible for more than 6.8 million impressions, and Al Bayan newspaper topped the Arab media with 3.5 million impressions. Among them, articles published around the world have generated more than 9,100 interactions.

On social media, the campaign has received more than 3,600 shares from all over the world. The hashtag “#Progetti_Dei_50” and its Arabic equivalent was the most frequently used in reference to the campaign. Most places, over 3,000 places, originated in the UAE, but there has been a strong interest in the United States and regional countries such as Egypt.

Fifty Years Projects has also generated widespread interest in India, a major trading partner with strong historical and cultural ties to the UAE. Articles published on NDTV and The Indian Express, both of which brought with it the new ‘green visa’ residency status of particular interest to the Indian business and investment community, garnered over a million impressions.

50 Years Projects will be in the global news throughout September as more initiatives are launched by the UAE government.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

http://wam.ae/en/details/1395302967402