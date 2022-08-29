Emirates News Agency – Minister of Health Al Owais: Emirati women have proven themselves in all sectors

DUBAI, 29th August / WAM / His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Affairs of the Federal National Council, affirmed that Emirati women have proven their exceptional ability in all fields and achieved exceptional successes. Milestones as models at the local and international levels.

“Their achievements would not have been achieved without the unlimited support of the wise leadership and their enthusiasm in harnessing the state’s resources to empower women in all sectors, especially in the parliamentary field, where they excelled and became an effective partner in decision-making.”

Al Owais added: “The celebration of this occasion across the country highlights the paramount importance that the UAE places on empowering women, and underscores the leadership’s commitment to enhancing their effective role in achieving sustainable development. Over the past fifty years, Emirati women have been seen enthusiastically supporting the revival country, thanks to which today they are a world model. ”

“We are truly proud to see Emirati women playing a pivotal role in advancing civic and development travel in the country. This year’s occasion is exceptionally different as it comes at a critical time in the nation’s history as it boldly embarks on the next 50 years of its life. We look forward to more contributions. of women in all walks of life.

The minister emphasized that the wise vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Union of Women, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, was a guiding light towards improvement. The status of women and enabling them to achieve outstanding success in all fields now that they have participated in decision-making and are in a good position to assume responsibility.

“We at the Ministry of Health and Prevention are committed to providing female CEOs with an enabling environment to help them show themselves in various health sectors and contribute effectively to the country’s growth trajectory, as well as shaping its future. We are very proud among all the women working in the health sector.”

