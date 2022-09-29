Emirates News Agency – Head of State visits Royal Opera House Muscat

Muscat, September 28, 2022 / His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, visited the Royal Opera House in Muscat, on the second day of his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

Upon his arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was received by the Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of the Omani Cabinet, Kamel bin Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, and Nasr bin Hamoud Al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court of Oman Affairs. .

During his tour, His Highness attended a special musical performance presented by the Omani Royal Symphony Orchestra, and learned how the orchestra was established under the leadership of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. He also enjoyed the musical performances of the Omani Royal Guard Band.

The President of the United Arab Emirates was briefed on the history and design of the Royal Opera House Muscat, which blends elements of Omani architecture with influences from around the world. His Highness watched a selection of musical instruments and witnessed the latest technologies and facilities at the venue.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed left the following message in the VIP guest book: “I had the pleasure of visiting the magnificent Royal Opera House and listening to the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra, whose performance perfectly blends tradition and modernity. Arts is a universal common language that can serve as a bridge between cultures, it is An important means of promoting the understanding and dissemination of human values ​​of peace and coexistence among people, which are the same values ​​that Oman enjoys under the guidance of my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.”

The President of the United Arab Emirates was accompanied during his visit by His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Special Affairs of the Presidential Court. Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates. Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security. Jabr Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, Minister of State in the Presidential Office. Muhammad al-Sultan, ambassador to Ambassador Muhammad al-Sawwa. Mohammed Al Nahyan, CEO of Adva Rush Company. And the empty chief executive Adam is enthusiastic.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

