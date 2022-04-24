Embarrassed! The city temperature in Australia reaches 50.7 degrees

The northwestern town of Onslow in the Pilbara Region (Australia) recorded a temperature of 50.7°C on Friday (January 14). According to experts, if this temperature is confirmed, it will be among the highest in the Southern Hemisphere.

Australia, which has very hot summers, has already recorded a similar temperature in the center of the country 62 years ago. Experts have warned that over the years the country could be recording increasingly higher temperatures.

According to reports from Australia’s meteorological agencies and scientific societies, Australia and the waters around the island nation have warmed by almost one degree. The authorities worry about the dangers of forest fires and water acidification.

High temperatures

The astounding temperature increase in Australia comes a day after NASA published a report that said the past seven years have been the warmest on the planet.

At the launch of the report, Gavin Schmid, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said the past seven years have been far from a record. The temperature last year was 0.87% higher than the 20th century average.

“The nine years from 2013 to 2021 are among the ten hottest years on record,” the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) says in its release of data that once again underscores the extent of global warming. NOAA showed on its Twitter account how warm the Earth is.

The European Earth observation service Copernicus had already warned of the trend, noting that the past seven years had been “clearly” the hottest on record. 2021 appears on his roster at number five, but slight discrepancies are common in the data from the agencies.

The average temperature recorded last year was 1.04 °C higher than in the pre-industrial era (1880-1900). NOAA says the 2021 average could have been worse had it not been for La Niña, which tends to cool temperatures.

The same organization announced that in 2021, the area of ​​the Arctic ice sheet was reduced, as it was the ninth smallest ice area since records were kept. This number brings with it concerns about rising waters and the danger this poses to island countries like Australia.

Global Warming

The phenomenon that occurred today January 14 in Australia has once again triggered alerts about the dangers of global warming.

According to the information provided by the experts, Temperature changes, due to the lack of water, could endanger more than 250 million people and could cause the number of insects and animals to triple.

It is clear that the current global warming, which is increasing at an unprecedented rate, is attributed to human activities especially the fossil fuels (gas, oil and coal) that have been widely used since the industrial revolution.

international agreements

Some countries, especially international organizations such as the United Nations, have committed themselves to combating climate change. Agreements such as the Paris Agreement seek to contain global warming to below +2°C and, if possible, to +1.5°C, compared to the pre-industrial era.

But the emission reduction commitments made by various countries, including those announced at COP26 in Novemberleave the world on a warming path of 2.7 degrees Celsius, a level that the United Nations has described as “catastrophic”.

*With information from Agence France-Presse