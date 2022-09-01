EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issues positive opinion recommending approval of Moderna’s bivalent booster targeting Omicron in the EU

The EMA Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a favorable opinion and recommends authorization for use of the MODERNA enhancer of Omicron in the European Union.

The study results show that mRNA-1273.214 has a significantly higher titer of antibodies against the Omicron BA.1 and BA.4 sub variants compared to mRNA-1273.

The positive recommendation comes on the heels of a recent amendment to the European Commission’s COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement to provide targeted bivalent candidates with Omicron.

In addition to the positive opinion of the CHMP, Moderna mRNA-1273.214 is approved in Australia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom

CAMBRIDGE, MA – (ACCESS WIRE) – September 1, 2022 – Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotech company developing RNA (mRNA) therapies and vaccines, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave a favorable opinion to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), granting conditional marketing authorization for Spikevax bivalent. Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214), the company’s next generation bivalent vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273 and a vaccine candidate against the related Omicron variant (BA.1). Based on the positive opinion of the CHMP, the European Commission will adopt a decision authorizing the use of mRNA-1273.214 as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in people aged 12 years and over who have previously received at least an initial vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19.

said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. We look forward to the European Commission’s first approval decision on the bilateral booster targeting Omicron and work with countries across Europe to deliver this next generation of booster filter in the fight against COVID-19.

The CHMP decision is based on clinical study data from a Phase 2/3 study in which mRNA-1273.214 met all primary end points, including a superior neutralizing antibody response to Omicron (BA.1) compared to the booster dose of 50. micrograms of Spikevax. (mRNA-1273) in previously uninfected participants. A booster dose of Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214) increased neutralization geometric mean (GMT) titers against Omicron approximately 8-fold over baseline values. In addition, the original bivalent Spikevax/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214) caused a higher titer of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 than did Spikevax (mRNA-1273), regardless About previous infection status or age, including in people 65 years of age and older. mRNA-1273.214 was generally well tolerated with reactivity and safety properties compatible with the currently approved enhancer.

The recommendation follows a recent agreement between Moderna and the European Commission to switch contracted doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) to the company’s bivalent Omicron vaccines, scheduled for delivery in 2022, provided approval is granted. In addition, the European Commission has approved the purchase of an additional 15 million doses of Omicron-directed booster vaccine candidates from Moderna.

To date, Moderna has received regulatory approval for bivalent boosters targeting Omicron in the US, Australia, Switzerland and the UK and has completed regulatory submissions globally.

About Moderna

In the 10 years since its founding, Moderna has grown from a research company that develops mRNA programs into a company with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and treatments in seven modalities, and a wide range of intellectual property in areas such as messenger RNA and lipids. nanoparticle formulation, as well as an integrated manufacturing facility capable of large-scale production in both clinical and commercial fields. Moderna maintains alliances with a wide range of local and international governmental and commercial partners. Recently, Moderna’s capabilities enabled the publication and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has enabled the development of treatments and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, orphan diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been recognized by science as one of the best places to work in biopharmaceuticals for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

forward-looking statements

