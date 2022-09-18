EM Schröder star returns to Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroeder – Dennis Schroeder in action in a Lakers jersey. – Photo: Carlos Osorio/AP/dpa

The strong performances in the European Championship have paid off. Dennis Schroeder is back at the club where he really feels comfortable. Much to the star’s delight.



After his outstanding performances at the European Championships in Cologne and Berlin, Dennis Schroeder should return to the top once again in the NBA.

At the Los Angeles Lakers, Germany’s top basketball player, along with superstar LeBron James, wants to forget last season’s weakness with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, where Schroeder only played a supporting role last season.

On the other hand, in the 2020/21 season, Schroeder showed a solid performance with the Lakers and was on the verge of extending his contract at that time, worth millions. However, the 29-year-old betted last summer, so there was no agreement with the Lakers.

The Lakers star is looking forward to seeing you again

A year later, the reunion finally happened, which James also seems to have paid for. “Yes sir! James, 37, wrote via Instagram. Schroeder is also happy to be able to play for the glorified Lakers again.” It is such an honor to play for the @lakers. I can’t wait to get started! “

Last year was not so good. He felt misunderstood and no one really knew the story. Now he’s back in the biggest organization to do everything right. “I will give my all, every day!” The smart player, who had 21.6 points and 7.3 assists in every match in the European Championships, wrote up to the match for third place.

A million drawings of Schroeder

The strong performance in the Germany shirt did not go unnoticed in the US either. “We are very pleased to welcome Dennis Schroeder back to the Lakers,” Vice President Rob Pelinka said, according to a club statement. Contract details were not disclosed. According to media information, the contract should be for one year and worth $2.64 million (€2.64 million).

With Schroeder signed, Russell Westbrook’s days with Californians will likely be numbered. The Lakers are looking for a buyer for the 33-year-old Allstar. The duo under construction at the Lakers will be called by Patrick Beverly and Dennis Schroeder next season.

