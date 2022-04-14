Elon Musk Suggests 100% Twitter Purchase

In a document submitted Wednesday to the Supervisory Authority of the US Stock Exchange, Elon Musk Specifies that his proposal to buy the whole Twitter At $54.20 a share, it’s their “best offer and last offer.”

The billionaire head of Tesla, which recently acquired 9.2% of the capital of the social networkHe also threatened, in case of refusal, to “re-examine his status as a shareholder” within that company.

After this ad a job Twitter It rose 11.34% to $51.05 In the electronic exchanges that preceded the opening of Wall Street.

Addressing Twitter CEO Brett Taylor in a letter, Musk claims to have invested in the platform due to its important role in favor of “free speech around the world,” which he says is a “social imperative in the world’s democracy.”

“However, since I made this investment, I realized that the company would not thrive and would not serve its social imperatives in its current form,” he reckoned, suggesting that Twitter be removed.

“I am proposing to buy 100% of Twitter at $54.20 in cash, which is a premium of 54% over the day before I started my Twitter investment and 38% over the day before I publicly announce the investment,” Elon Musk details.

The figures provided by Musk, Twitter, are estimated at 43.4 billion dollars, compared to 37 billion currently.

For its part, Twitter said, Thursday, that it will carefully study the offer of Tesla President Elon Musk to buy the company completely and remove it from Wall Street.

The social network indicated in a statement that it had received the “unsolicited, non-binding offer” of Elon Musk and that its board of directors “will examine it carefully to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the company” for all Twitter contributors.