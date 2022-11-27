Elon Musk offers brush strokes for everything to come on Twitter

Elon Musk He has been in charge of Twitter for a month. And despite what many imagined, she hadn’t sunk in yet. What’s more, it starts to take a breather little by little thanks to the work of a few workers who decide to take a leap of faith as the megaphone boss asked them to.

The South African business tycoon is probably having his happiest day since arriving in the San Francisco offices. This is evident from the slides that he showed a sea of ​​pride on his Twitter profile. In them, he gives his vision of what Twitter 2.0 should be and blows the numbers he gets.

Twitter is better than ever

As revealed by the world’s richest man, subscriptions have hit an all-time high of an average of over 2 million per day in the last 7 days. User active minutes also peaked at an average of 8 billion active minutes per day in the past seven days. On the other hand, the number of monetizable daily active users exceeds 250,000.





The information provided by Musk, which is based on internal documents, acknowledges that hate speech and the use of racial slurs escalated immediately after he took office. This was one of the biggest concerns of Twitter users when the entrepreneur bought the platform for $44,000 million. However, South Africa seems to have managed it well as it is now a bit lower than the previous year with Parag Agrawal.

In the charts, you can also see the effect of Twitter Blue and the verified payment badge. At the time of the premiere, thousands of accounts had begun impersonating well-known characters. Faced with such jungle, Musk was forced to backtrack on his great idea, which caused impersonations to drop dramatically as well. n is expected to be released soonNew multi-color account verification system.

Twitter 2.0

See the future of the megaphone speaker

Musk has spent a month focusing on the jerky management of Twitter Given Rovich/Reuters





Twitter will have much more news than verified paid ones. Musk’s slides don’t give away much information, but they do give a few hints of what’s to come in the near future.

For example, the new Twitter 2.0 will prioritize ads, TikTok-style vertical video, payments, and direct message security. Another great innovation is the ability to write longer tweets. It is not known how many characters he will be allowed to type, but Musk replied to the user that it would be a “good idea” to implement 420.

In order to be able to implement these novelties, it is logical that hands will be needed. So, Twitter will start hiring after going through a massive downsizing and losing a large number of employees who quit rather than engage with the business.