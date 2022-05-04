Elon Musk is thinking about getting paid to use Twitter

Elon Musk may charge companies a subscription fee (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Elon Musk I buy Twitter For $44 billion, he’s made several profits since then winking about what he’s going to do with social network, because it ensures that this will be more free and that private messages can be encrypted so that no one can hack them. Billionaire’s latest ideas are that Businesses and governments pay a fee to use the social network.

Through his Twitter profile, Musk said he is considering the idea of ​​implementing a cost to users who use the platform as an advertising or advertising medium. Unofficial profiles will remain free.

I was going to come to that conclusion after I remembered it The downfall of the Freemasons was due to the abandonment of their services. In this sense, if you give these users the ease of using the platform for free, you may put yourself at a disadvantage in the long run.

“In the end, the downfall of the Freemasons was to give up their stone-cutting services for nothing,” he noted.

(Photo: screenshot / Twitter)

In analyzing this possibility the billionaire can add Subscription for major companies and government agencies. Some may be affected World-renowned companies How do spotifyNetflix MicrosoftAnd manzanaCoca-Cola company, GoalNintendo, among others. Regular users with a few thousand followers will still be part of Twitter without paying.

“Twitter will always be free for regular users, but may be at a small cost to corporate/government users.”

Because Elon Musk’s idea isn’t entirely clear, there are those who wonder What considerations will be placed on them. For example, if they are influencers who have a large presence on the social network and do not fall into either category, they can be considered as regular users.

Elon Musk bought Twitter (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo)

In Elon Musk’s post, many verified users have expanded their opinions, ensuring that Action will be against “freedom of expression” He pushed a lot.

Among the related complaints is the complaint made by the co-founder and chief technology officer of CasaHODL and the creator of http://bitcoin.pageamong others, who asked the billionaire how much money he has to collect from his users to remove ads.

Another user who detailed his disagreement is veterinarians lawA verified American account with more than 350 thousand followers Uses the social network to help veterans in crisis or who need “real-time” assistance And that he raised money on Twitter for them.

(Photo: screenshot / Twitter)

“I am a 2% operated nonprofit. We are literally the only 501c3 Twitter. I started on Twitter and raised over $6 million on this platform. Are we exempt? We help thousands of veterans across the country. We are forever grateful that you Take freedom of speech!”

There are many cases like this organization having many followers, they are verified and related to monetary transactions. Although the goal veterinarians law is help It may not be considered an accidental account.

Moreover, it is not known whether There will be a fee So that neither Garretos Soft Drinks nor Don Lucho Company pay the same amount as Coca-Cola. Anyway, it’s all now Based on speculation about what will happen to Twitter under the tutelage of Elon MuskBecause it is possible that these proposals will not be realized.

