Elon Musk highlights the Chinese factor at the expense of the American

Elon Musk It does not leave anyone indifferent when it comes to making statements. Billionaire and last owner of Twitter He usually grabs everyone’s attention when he gives an interview.

On this occasion, South Africa wanted to compare the work mentality of the Chinese and the Americans. Certainly, his statements are inconsistent with the American Federation community.

“There are a lot of talented, hard-working people in China who believe strongly in industrialization. Not only will they burn midnight oil, they will burn 3 am oil.. They won’t even leave the factory, while In the United States people try to avoid going to work‘, he told the Financial Times.

His words were not a coincidence and may be due to the lack of electric cars production in his company Tesla in the Asian country. A billionaire is always distinguished by the measure of what he says.

Placing a value on the production and value of Chinese society at the expense of the United States has a definite intent. The workers of the Asian country can increase their production by seeing their selfishness enhanced.

Elon Musk He’s one of the media at the moment. According to the magazine, South Africa is not only the greatest wealth in the world Forbes. It has also recently taken over the social network, and its plans for change are sure to get attention.