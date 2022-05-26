Elon Musk cheats cryptocurrency holders

When accessing the web, an account must be created to view a dashboard showing recent withdrawals made by other users on the platform. Bleeping Computer accessed the website’s code and discovered that JavaScript, running on the site, is set to randomly generate these numbers every time the page is refreshed.
Elon Musk has been one of the most popular scam celebrities since 2021, Elon Musk’s fake Twitter account was used to steal $580,000 in cryptocurrency in just one week. Bleeping Computer also reported that several YouTube accounts were hacked to promote these videos. So far, only $1,700 in cryptocurrency has been stolen.
After all, the work of deepfakes has become easier, and more difficult to detect. In fact, just a few months ago, Facebook was forced to pull a fake photo of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he allegedly announced his surrender.
How to avoid getting scammed
-
Do not provide personal data to any entity or person who contacts us without asking for it: whether through an email, text message, social networks, etc., Pereira points out that scammers can even impersonate friends and contacts via social networks, email and even WhatsApp.
-
If you create an account on an exchange to buy cryptocurrency, always activate two-factor authentication and any other security guidelines that the platform gives you.
-
Rule out any investment “opportunity” that requires a down payment, exorbitant short-term rents, or finding friends or colleagues.
-
Never use unofficial app stores or websites. Always check the web address we are accessing to avoid phishing.
-
Never give out private keys on web pages, anonymous people, support services or public portals.
-
Most of all: always find a way to make your cryptocurrency in your digital wallet.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.