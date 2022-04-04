Elon Musk buys part of Twitter and becomes the largest contributor to the social network | Economie

Musk is the biggest billionaire in the world. A few days ago he had expressed his intention to invest in the social network, which has been achieved in the past few hours.

The most millionaire businessman in the world, Elon Muskbought part of the social network Twitterthus became The largest single contributor to the social network.

The Tesla CEO acquired 9.2% of Twitter – for nearly $3,000 – through the Elon Musk Revocable Trust.

According to El Mundo, the operation led to a 26% increase in the social network on the New York Stock Exchange.

Complements Agencia EFE, which is currently owned by a billionaire Approximately 73 and a half million shares of the messaging companyWhich amounted, according to the valuation of its shares, at the end of last Friday, 2890 million dollars.

Musk had expressed his interest in investing in this company, including active user. He even constantly tweets opinions and queries. For example, in November 2021 he wrote about If you had to sell 10% of Tesla stock.

“There has been a lot of talk about unrealized profits as a way to avoid paying taxes, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support it?” asked Musk.

Musk’s poll resulted in a “yes” majority Started selling 14 billion dollars in the company’s shares.

Later, in December, he revealed on Twitter that You will pay over $11 billion in taxes in 2021 After the sale of shares of the automaker Tesla.

Musk’s fortune is estimated at $244 billion.