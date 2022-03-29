Electric Cars: Climb Up: A Big Solar Tour racing in the Australian desert

energy activationIn cooperation with the Australian University of Dickinparticipate in the next edition of Global Solar ChallengeIt is a competition in which solar powered vehicles compete all the time More than 3000 km in the Australian desert. The vehicles are designed by multidisciplinary teams of college students from around the world and sponsored by leading companies seeking to enhance Renewable energy.

Global Solar Challenge

Approximately 1,000 Deakin University studentsin Victoria (Australia), on the project, and in some cases I had to improvise in workshops and home laboratories in order to keep progressing during the months of severe restrictions on mobility deriving from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acciona Energa and Deakin University

The resulting car has been dubbed ascendthe name is derived from Acciona Solar Car ENGINEERed by DeakinIts design follows the classic line Grand Tourer with a modern touch. The goal of the students who designed it was to create a car that would travel and behave like a large touring car and combine the resistance of a trip through the desert with Driving comfort.

From 20 to 27 October 2023

The World Solar Challenge is a prestigious science-sports event in which solar vehicles compete Crossing the Australian desert from Darwin to Adelaide. The sixteenth edition will be held From 20 to 27 October 2023 It will be the first in the past four years, after the 2021 race was canceled due to the pandemic.

The competition consists of three categories: ChallengerWhere vehicles compete to be the fastest; The cruiser, where the energy efficiency and functionality of vehicles are evaluated; and the conspiracyIt is a non-competitive category that includes all solar-powered vehicles that do not fall under the previous categories.

More than 3000 km in three stages

The vehicle, developed by Acciona Energa and Deakin University, will participate in the Cruiser Division and will implement 3,021 kilometers in three distances of about 1,000 kilometers Everyone. Winners will be selected based on several factors, such as Payload, energy consumption, efficiency and practicality.