Electoral support for the ultra-nationalist party is growing in Italy

According to the results of a poll conducted by the Ipsos Institute, published by the newspaper Il Tempo this Wednesday, the Democratic Party (PD) (PD) (PD), with 21.6%, is in second place, almost four points behind the FdI, with 21.6%, which leads the Progressive Alliance .

The latest study indicated that the Democratic Party is maintaining a negative trend, while the leftist 5-Star Movement (M5S), which will go to the polls independently so far, has risen from 10.0 to 14.8 percent in recent weeks.

The Ipsos poll then put M5S ahead of the La Liga and Forza Italia parties, with approval of 11.8 and 8.0 percent respectively, which make up the far-right alliance along with the leading FdI and Noi Moderati, who have just 0.5 percent. .

In this way, the highly conservative union seems to be elusive, at 45.8 percent, very far from the center-left makeup, which comes to only 27.9 percent after the decline of the PD and the decline in the degree of other forces that make up the same.

Of those, the Italian Left/Green formula scored 3.6 percent in this latest poll, while +Europe only came in at 2.1, and civic engagement lags, at 0.6 percent.

Finally, the third centrist pole, formed by the Accione parties and Italy Viva, has shown progress with respect to the latest polls and reached an acceptance of 6.5 percent, which is still far from the goal of the leadership of both forces, which is to reach minus 10.0 percent.

Nando Panioncelli, President of Ipsos, declared when announcing these results that although the distance at the alliance level between the right and the left is wide, “Nothing has been decided yet, because I remember that in 2018 one in four Italians decided to vote last week.

