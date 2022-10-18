Elections in Brazil: Poll shows Lula seven points ahead of Bolsonaro | international

An Ipec poll showed Lula da Silva with 50% support for the second round of Brazil’s presidential election, while Jair Bolsonaro had 43%, given the undecided.

Former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has 50% voting intention and President Jair Bolsonaro 43%, According to a survey published on Monday, ahead of the second round of presidential elections in Brazil, scheduled for the next 30th day.

institute survey ipec Candidates appear two points closer than a poll conducted by the same company a week ago, which maintains Lula’s poll victory forecast.

If only valid votes were taken into account, excluding null and invalid votes, the progressive leader would receive 54% of the votes, compared to 46% his opponent would receive.

In the first round of the presidential election on October 2, former President Lula (2003-2010) was the most voted candidate with 48.4% of the vote, and the incumbent president loaned him with 43.2%.

Since none of the candidates gets more than half of the valid votes, they will have to go into the second round.

The data from the Ipec poll is more relevant to Lula than the latest survey by Datafolha, which places the Labor leader at 49% of voting intent and Bolsonaro at 44%.

Ballot companies have been widely questioned in Brazil for failing to discover the strength of Bolsonaro and his allies in the first round of elections.

Major polls had predicted Lula winning and second place for Bolsonaro, but calculated that the difference between the two would be between 10 and 15 percentage points.

After the October 2 elections, many of Bolsonaro’s allies called for an investigation into polling failures and also suggested that the far-right leader’s supporters were not responding to polling companies.

The IPIC survey has a margin of error of two percentage points and was compiled with 3,008 interviews conducted between Saturday and Monday in 184 municipalities across Brazil.

For this reason, part of the interviewees took part in the study after the Sunday night debate between Bolsonaro and Lula, the first face-to-face meeting before the second round.