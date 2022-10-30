Elections in Brazil: Lula and Bolsonaro campaigns close hours before presidential run-off | international

Hours before the start of Brazil’s second presidential round, the two candidates, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, closed campaigns in cities where they were expected to reach a majority of the vote. The elections are taking place in the midst of strong disagreements and statements by candidates for the presidency.

Former president and favorite candidate, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, and president, Jair Bolsonaro, this Saturday besieged hundreds of followers at Brazil’s largest electoral college, Put the final touch to a high tension campaign.

Lula led a “victory” march in the city of São Paulo, Accompanied by former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica (2010-2015)while Bolsonaro took a motorbike ride in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the crucial state of Minas Gerais.

It has been Two and a half months into a fierce campaign, highly polarized and with high doses of disinformation and corrupt manipulationBoth candidates voiced all kinds of accusations, from corruption to cannibalism and pedophilia.

Lula, the hero of a broad progressive front, arrives Candidate for the second round of elections on Sundaybut with a small margin of advantage over the leader of the far-right, according to the latest published opinion polls EFE.

Lola raises the tone

In a brief press conference, Labor leader Bolsonaro accused “blatant lie” Throughout the campaign and being an “affiliate” of former US President Donald Trump for owning a “factory” of disinformation.

“A citizen of those, undisciplined, does not have the mental conditions to rule” a country the size of Brazil, noted the progressive leader, winner in the first election round with a 48.4% of the vote against 43.2% obtained by Bolsonaro.

He also blamed him for his “total isolation” of Brazil from the international sphere, and despite all this, he believes that he will win and return to the presidency to “reconstruct” everything that was implemented during his two terms (2003-2010). .

“It seems to me that the Brazilian people are tired “I think this government will change,” he said.

Mujica also chose Lula’s victory as a means to “overcome” the “hate” and “resentment” imposed by Bolsonaro’s government, which took power in January 2019.

“This is not a choice between left and right, it is Between democracy and authoritarianismconfirmed.

In Belo Horizonte, Bolsonaro, wearing the green and yellow shirt of the Brazilian flag, led one of his traditional cyclists’ rallies through the city’s streets, waving and posing for photos before flying to Rio de Janeiro, where he will vote on Sunday.

In messages posted on his social networks, he removed his economic management and once again attacked Lula, who accused him of being an entrenched figure “in the past” and “imprisoned at the time when the Brazilian was enslaved”.

Bolsonaro calls for control of the polls

Earlier, in a video posted by his campaign, the retired army captain called on his supporters to to be “prosecutors” of voting at polling stations.

“My friends, this coming Sunday, now, tomorrow, To be Bolsonaro’s attorney general. At the polling place, you will be attentive and aware of everything Whatever happened there. Help our Brazil,” he announced.

Bolsonaro is leading a campaign Discrediting the electronic voting systemwhich the country has used for almost three decades without a doubt, and has been highly critical of the electoral authorities, which it considers a maneuver in Lula’s favour.

As alluded to He will not admit the result in case of defeatalthough on Friday night, after ending the last television debate with Lula, he promised to respect the result, loss or victory.

“Whoever has the most votes wins. This is democracy.”He was sentenced after months of speculation.

This is after a busy week in which he denounced the harm of broadcasting election propaganda in a radio group, which, according to allies, made him think They are asking for the elections to be postponedwhich was finally discarded.

Lula and Bolsonaro chose to end their campaigns in two key states in the presidential race. São Paulo and Minas Gerais, they are The largest electoral body in the countrywith 34.6 million and 16.2 million voters, respectively.

In the first round, Bolsonaro won in Sao Paulo and Lula in Minas Gerais, which is a kind of honest balance, similar to what is happening in the United States with Ohio.