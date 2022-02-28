El Tre leaves his stride undefeated; lose to the United States

The National Basketball Team It suffered its first setback in next year’s World Cup qualifiers in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, after losing 89-67 to the United States on its visit to Washington.

The US national team presented a group of players who play in the J-League. Former NBA players Joe Johnson and Langston Galloway led the team with 14 points and 16 points, respectively.

The United States took revenge on the setback they suffered against Trey in the last game with a score of 97-88 during their visit to Chihuahua.

With that defeat, Mexico finished second in Group D with a score of 3-1, the same record for Americans leading. Puerto Rico (1-2) and Cuba (0-3) complete the sector from which the top three advance to the next stage of the continental championship.

The US team did not give way to a new defeat at the hands of the three colors by entering the first half by a difference of 48-21. The best player in the visiting team was Fabian James, who finished off a double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

for the next day The United States will face Cuba While Mexico will face Puerto Rico.

