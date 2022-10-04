El Planteo – mature information for a green world

Do not miss any news! Click here to sign up for our free newsletter.

giant flow Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) that it will set up an in-house game studio in Helsinki, Finland, with Marco Lastica as a director.

Netflix stated that the move is in line with the company’s vision to build a world-class studio that will provide a variety of original games, without ads or in-app purchases, to hundreds of millions of members around the world.

In July, Netflix announced in its quarterly letter to shareholders that it believes Video games as a “new content category” for the company, similar to its expansion into original films, animation, and unrecorded television. The company added that it will offer video games in its existing subscription plans at no additional cost and that it will initially focus on games for mobile devices.

Regarding the rationale for choosing Helsinki, Netflix has claimed that it is home to some of the best gaming talent in the world.

“This will be a game studio we built from scratch, and our second game studio in Helsinki together Next Gameswhich became part of Netflix earlier this year,” says the company.

