Effective conservation needs more guards

In order to protect and preserve our planet’s living environment, not only are more nature reserves needed – they also need personnel to look after and protect them. But that’s exactly where the problem is, as a study now shows: So far, only 550,000 rangers are spread across the globe and are responsible for 17 percent of the world’s landmass. If the protected areas are to be expanded, the human component must also be greatly upgraded.

From December 7 to 15, 2022, government officials from around the world will gather for the Conference on Biological Diversity. At this meeting, it should be decided to designate 30 percent of the Earth’s surface as nature reserves by 2030 and protect it from further destruction and environmental degradation. This target is also referred to as “30 x 30”. “Our protected area system is the livelihood of our planet because it provides people with clean water and air, stores carbon and prevents biodiversity loss,” says Mike Appleton of the Protected Areas Committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

550,000 for an area of ​​20 million square kilometers

However, the problem is that in order to effectively care for and protect nature reserves, you need the right personnel, such as game guards. “The world needs sentinels – to protect biodiversity, preserve important ecosystem services and ensure that wild areas remain wild,” explains co-author Andrew Telker of the Leibniz-IZW Institute for Animal and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin. In a study, researchers have now determined the number of game rangers and other employees of nature reserves around the world. To do this, they assessed data from 176 countries on national parks, nature reserves, conservation reserves, landscape protection areas, nature reserves, natural monuments, state parks and some areas under sustainable indigenous and traditional management.

The assessment showed that only 555,000 employees in protected areas worldwide are responsible for 17 percent of the world’s land area – they have to look after and protect an area of ​​more than 20 million square kilometers. Also, only 286,000 of them are game rangers, who directly monitor protected areas, ensure law enforcement, work with visitors and local communities, and track wildlife. Many other rangers also work as tour guides, firefighters, environmentalists, and in many other jobs. This is the first estimate of the number of protected area personnel worldwide since 1999 and the first ever to include sea rangers specifically.

Five times more employees are required

According to the scientists, these results show that there are too few rangers and other personnel to effectively protect and care for nature reserves around the world. “The ’30 by 30′ goal is an important goal. However, it becomes meaningless unless we also want to invest in people to serve those places effectively and equitably,” Appleton said. “There are more people working on golf courses and country clubs in the United States than there are rangers anywhere in the world.” Telker adds, “Our results should be a wake-up call to the world. It is important that we increase the number of rangers to ensure the well-being of protected areas around the world.”

The research team estimates that at least 2.9 million workers, including another 1.53 million rangers, will need to protect and effectively manage 30 percent of the world’s land area by 2030. It is also important not only to increase staff, but also Recognize protected area management as a vital professional service, similar to medical staff and first responders. Studies have already shown that workers in protected areas in many countries are underpaid, underfunded, insufficiently trained, and often suffer from inappropriate working conditions.

“The effectiveness of our planet’s life support system depends not only on the number of acres protected, but also on investment in quality and skilled workers,” said Chris Galliers, President of the International Ranger Federation. “As we work hard to make our rangers more representative, professional and accountable around the world, they require much greater capacity and support from our wildlife and wildlife caretakers.” Protecting wildlife, natural ecosystems, natural resources, communities and cultures.

Source: Leibniz Institute for Animal and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW); Specialized Article: Nature Sustainability, doi: 10.1038/s41893-022-00970-0

© natur.de – Nadia Podebrigar