Editorial brings to the United States a rich Latin children’s literature translated into English

New York (USA), 08/03/2022. EFE / Ruth E. Hernandez Beltran

The “rich children’s literature” produced throughout Latin America is almost unknown in the United States, which is why a New York publisher wants to make it known translated from Spanish and Portuguese into English, but with respect for the original illustrations.

Its goal: to show diversity while showing what people have in common.

publisher tapioca stories She has already published five books since 2002, which have been distributed to bookstores across the country, her founder, Yael Bernstein, who was born in Chile, raised in Brazil and studied in Israel, where she met her Argentine husband, told EFE.

“I’ve always been fascinated by picture books,” Bernstein told Efe, who has a PhD in applied mathematics who worked as a scientist in a genetics lab but ended up leaving that job to pursue her passion: literature.

Bernstein notes that it all started when he wanted to buy books in Spanish to read to his children or give as gifts, but he found that “there is very little” from Latin America despite the fact that it “has been very rich in ‘literature’ for a long time and there is currently ‘a lot’ of High quality children’s books.

Then she and her husband bought books in English which they simultaneously translated into Portuguese and Spanish when they read them to their children.

“I realized that all those books (in Spanish) that I thought were here (in the US) because they were classics, and which everyone in Latin America knows, weren’t and I began to investigate why, while I continued to work in the genetics lab, but thinking At that,” he commented.

His interest in Bernstein led to a book fair organized by the American Booksellers Association in New York, where he attended lectures in which he learned how to enter a world that fascinated him, but until then he was unfamiliar with contacts with Latin American publishing houses.

A short time later, in 2019, he quit his job and founded tapioca, a name that grew out of Bernstein’s childhood nostalgia in a tropical country and tapioca foods in Brazil, elsewhere called yuca or cassava.

Despite having no publishing experience, Bernstein enlisted the advice of his friend Uriel Kohn, the editor of Nine Lives Press in Tel Aviv.

“I founded the company to bring those books with a Latin American flavor. They’re universal stories that anyone can relate to but they have a different tone, those nuances in the way we communicate, and the humor is different,” enthuses Bernstein, who distributed the books in Baker & Taylor. United States and Canada.

Tapioca has already translated and published children’s books by award-winning authors: “The Elevator” by Argentinian Yael Frankl, and “El Invisible” (The Invisible) by Brazilians Alcides Villaça and Andrés Sandoval.

Also “AaaHHH!” for Brazilian Guilherme Karsten; ‘La Playa’ (the beach) by Chilean architect and painter Sol Andorraga, and ‘Nadadores’ (swimmers) by Chilean María José Verada.

De Ferrada, the writer who received the Cervantes Chico Iberomericano Prize last June, will also be publishing “Neighborhood” this year.

The children’s books, which are short and contain details of the author’s culture, are selected by Bernstein and he says he reads them first to his children to get their reaction.

In these translated books, the illustrations in which they were originally published in Spanish stand out.

“We believe that exposing children to new perspectives early on can encourage them to become more empathetic, perceptive and reflective adults,” Tapioca Stories says on its page, further noting that the books they choose “intensify feelings, foster curiosity, and make children’s imaginations fly.”