Edit: Harvard pays $100 million for past slavery

Harvard President Professor Lawrence Bako noted in an email to students and faculty on Tuesday that the legacy of slavery is still present today in the overt and covert forms of discrimination against “people of color” in the United States. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Baku said it is therefore imperative for the university to do everything in its power to address its role in this legacy. Harvard University profited from slavery and helped perpetuate the exploitative system and its “severely immoral” practices. This appears in a 130-page report analyzing the university’s ties to the slavery system, which was accompanied by Baku’s letter. The university will invest $100 million to implement the report’s recommendations, although it is not legally obligated to do so.

In Massachusetts, where the university is located, slavery was legal until 1783. Slaves had worked on campus and supported students and staff. In addition, forced labor would also contribute to the wealth of the donors and supporters of the university, indirectly benefiting the university. Additionally, until the abolition of slavery in the USA in 1865, racial norms would have limited the presence of African Americans on campus.

The report states that in addition to directly enslaving people, researchers at the university worked until the 1850s to assert the supposed supremacy of the white race. Black students defended themselves against unfair treatment. The report also notes the steps the university has already taken to become a more diverse and diverse place. The report recommends supporting descendants of slaves, for example through research or teacher training, strengthening partnerships with historically black-dominated colleges and universities, and creating a fund to fund reparations efforts at the university.

subordinate Report It is the result of the work of a presidential committee formed in 2019 to analyze the university’s past slavery. It was created in cooperation with all the faculties affiliated with the university.