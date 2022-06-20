Edinburgh, Cardiff, Sunderland, but also Brussels!

Following the announcement of the opening of negotiations by theEuropean Broadcasting Union (EBU) with the BBC BBCthere are many cities in United kingdom who have expressed their willingness to hostEurovision Song Contest 2023.

Edinburgh

capital Scotland He is a candidate to host the demonstration through the words of the parliamentarian Miles Briggs.

It is understood that unfortunately Ukraine cannot plan to host Eurovision 2023. Edinburgh successfully hosted the 17th Eurovision Song Contest in 1972. Edinburgh and Kiev have been sister cities for more than 30 years and would be the ideal city in the UK to host the 2023 competition. https://t.co/Cs176hypEP – Miles Briggs MSP (@Miles4Lothian) June 17, 2022

In fact, edmeburg hosted, as an alternative,Eurovision Song Contest 1972 in Usher Hall, a place that today does not meet the requirements of the European Broadcasting Union (which, we recall, provides an arena with between 8000 and 10,000 seats). It would be the only right place there Highland Hall With a capacity of 10500, located within Royal Highland CenterAdjacent to Edinburgh Airport.

A 70,000-seat arena for Cardiff

The only “homeland” missing from the appeal was Waleswhich passes through the proposal of three representatives of Welsh politics.

Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies Suggest Emirate Stadiuma multi-purpose sports facility with a capacity of 73,931 people, located in Cardiffthe capital of Wales.

It is very sad that the Eurovision Song Contest cannot be held in the winning country next year due to the conflict in Ukraine. But as runner-up, the UK will undoubtedly have a fantastic event. 1/2 – Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) June 17, 2022

The Cardiff Council Chairman also supported the proposal, How Thomasthe deputy of the Labor Party Kevin Brennan.

The Wales With the announcer in Welsh S4C Participated in Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2018 and 2019.

If Millstreet could do it…

As for the city? Sunderland, the possibilities of hosting the event seem very slim, since it does not have a proper structure. Although this advisor Dominic McDonough He entrusted his proposal to Twitter.

This will be the ninth time the UK has hosted # Eurovision. More than any other country after we intervened after other countries could not host. The first time since 1998. The campaign to make it happen #Sunderland It starts now! If Millstreet could do it… – Dominic McDonough (torydom) June 17, 2022

the joke Millstreet Refers to the fact that in 1993Irish public radio decided to hold the competition in this small town of just 1,500 people, located in the Irish countryside, near Cork.

In fact, RTÉ received an interesting offer from a Millstreet native, Noel C. Duganowner Green Glens ArenaCovered, large riding school. Duggan wrote to Irish television officials the night Linda Martin in Malmö. This candidacy, which was surprising in advance, immediately received strong support from the authorities and companies, not only at the local, but also at the national level. In the face of this mobilization and the noting that Green Glens Arena was very well equipped, RTÉ Millstreet’s candidacy accepted.

For this occasion the city and all its buildings were renovated. But the decision sparked a wave of criticism from the European media, participating artists and foreign delegations, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the choice of such a small and underserved center. At first they protested being kept in Cork and that they had to take buses and trains every day to get to rehearsals. They also complained about not having enough entertainment during the breaks.

Brussels Hypothesis

comes from Watchman Interesting suggestion the next day Eurovision Song Contest. A British newspaper revealed thatEuropean Union Will be working on an offer to move into next year’s competition BrusselsIt will be hosted on behalf of Ukraine in what could become a symbolic gesture of solidarity by the “EU capital” towards the country currently besieged by Russian forces.

capital Belgium hostedEurovision Song Contest only once in 1987 after victory Sandra Kim in Norway.

Brussels It can offer two potential locations. The first is Palace 12, an indoor arena used for concerts and performances, and a capacity of about 15,000 people. The second will be there Forest Nationala multi-purpose plaza located in Jungle, in the southern suburbs of Brussels. The arena can accommodate more than 8000 people.

