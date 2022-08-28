Ecuadorean volcanoes increase activity

Quito, August 28. – The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador on Saturday reported increased volcanic activity at three volcanoes in this South American country: Reventador, Sangay and Chiles-Cerro Negro.

According to the example, in Reventador, located in the Amazonian province of Napo, numerous ash emissions can be observed with heights of more than a thousand meters above the level of the crater towards the west and northwest.

In the case of Sangay, the last of its kind in the south of this Andean country located in Morona Santiago, the ash emissions observed on the satellite are as high as 870 meters above the crater and to the west.

Finally, in the areas around Chiles-Cerro Negro, in Carchi (border with Colombia) after the 5.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred last July 25, specialists identified 952 earthquakes with a magnitude of between 1.1 and 5.2, less than 10 kilometers from Depths at the epicenter. region.

All these phenomena occurred in the past few hours and without reports of rain in the sectors near those mountains.

According to the institute, Ecuador is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the collision of the tectonic plate many surrounding continental plates produces frequent seismic tremors.

Also, most of the world’s most dangerous volcanic eruptions occur in that region. (Text: PL) (Photo: El Telégrafo)







