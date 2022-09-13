Ecuadorean tennis players are optimistic about the decisive confrontation with Switzerland

Guayaquil (Ecuador), September 12. Tennis players Diego Hidalgo and Andres Andrade of Ecuador’s Davis Cup team expressed optimism on Monday to achieve a good result at home in the World Group A competition against Switzerland, starting next Saturday in the resort of Salinas.

“It is important that I go into this series with confidence, and it is one of the few that I will play on home soil since I have been on the team,” Hidalgo said in comments returned by the Ecuadorean Tennis Federation.

For Hidalgo, against Switzerland, it’s not just “another series, it’s very special, but it will be an advantage to be local and we have to take advantage of it. It will be important to feel the support of the people, who will push us to win”.

Hidalgo began his involvement with the Ecuadorean Davis Cup team in 2012, during a series against Colombia that also took place at Salinas Tennis Club.

For his part, Andrade, who will be absent for the first time with the local team, said that he had waited a long time for this opportunity. “I am happy to be here, and I am happy to be in the team representing Ecuador for the first time,” he insisted.

On his opponent, the tennis player said it would be “a difficult series”, although he highlighted the fact that Ecuador will play at home. “I know what we play as a team, and we hope you’ll come see us,” he told the fans.

Teams from Ecuador and Switzerland began training in Salinas on Sunday for the matches to be held this weekend.

The Ecuadorean Davis Cup team, led by Raul Vivre, consists of Emilio Gomez, Roberto Queiroz, Gonzalo Escobar, Diego Hidalgo and Andrés Andrade.

For his part, the Swiss team consists of Henri Laaksonen, Dominic Stryker, Mark Andrea Haussler, Alexander Richard and Leandro Redi, led by Captain Severin Luthi.

The organization announced that for the first time in Ecuador, the Hawk-Eye will be used in the Davis Cup Series, the technology tool that generates an image of the ball’s trajectory that referees can use to identify questionable plays.

The first day of the series will take place from 12:00 local time (17:00 GMT) with two singles and on Sunday the day will start at 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT) with a doubles match and then two singles matches.

The key-drawing ceremony will take place on Friday from 12:00 local time (17:00 GMT) at Salinas Golf & Tennis Club, the venue for the event.