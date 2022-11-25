Ecuador and the United States sideline the Netherlands and England and Neymar will not play against Switzerland

Ecuador and the United States managed to neutralize the two favorites of their group, the Netherlands and England, respectively, as they cut two draws (1-1 and 0-0) on the second day, which was marked by the elimination of the host country, Qatar, and the injury of his country. Neymar, who will miss the Switzerland match.

In addition to Senegal beating the Qataris 3-1, Iran beat Wales 2-0.

Neymar was forced to withdraw from the field early on Thursday in the solvent’s 2-0 win over Serbia, sounding all the alarms in the ‘Seleção’, in a tournament already left without other stars such as Karim Benzema or Sadio Mane due to injuries.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who was injured in a strong challenge from Serbian defender Nikola Milinkovic, underwent medical checks on Friday.

“They showed an injury to the collateral ligament of the right ankle, along with a slight inflammation in the bones,” said the Brazilian team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, stressing that he would not play against Switzerland on Monday, and demanded “a lot of calm and calm. Calm and reassurance.”

“Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career…and again the World Cup. I’m injured, it’s annoying, it’s going to hurt, but I’m sure I’ll have a chance to go back,” he noted to the “10” on Instagram.

In Friday’s first match, in Group B, Iran beat Wales 2-0 with two stoppage-time goals, putting the “Dragons” on the brink of a farewell to their first World Cup since 1958.

‘Team Melli’ rushed to the end and brought down the Welsh wall with two goals from Rosbeh Chesmi in the 90th + 8th minute and Ramin Rezaian in the 90th + 11th minute, which unleashed the joy of the abundant Iranian fans at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. From Doha (45,000 spectators).

“We were devastated. There’s no other way to say it,” summed up Gareth Bale, who performed as gray as his teammates.

And after a draw in the last match on Friday, Group B leaves with England leading with 4 points, followed by Iran with 3 points, the United States with 2 points, and Wales last with 1 unit.

The Iranians celebrated more than their first win in 10 World Cup matches against European teams.

The lead-up to the confrontation focused on the behavior of the football players during the national anthem, who initially refused to sing in a gesture that was interpreted as a protest against the harsh repression of the current demonstrations in their country.

On Friday, the players sang the anthem, while whistling was heard again from the stands occupied by their fans, as some fans heard it while shedding tears.

Iran’s players and coaches, including their coach Carlos Queiroz, embraced the pitch after the victory, which was applauded by their fans.

“We need these fans to support us as always. Even those in Iran in front of the TV, we need their positive energy,” striker Mehdi Taremi said.

In the other group of the day, A, Senegal got oxygen by defeating Qatar 3-1, and were knocked out of the tournament after counting only two games to lose.

The goals of Bolay Dia (41), Famara Didio (48) and Bamba Deng (84) of the Africans returned to the World Cup, while Mohamed Muntari’s goal (78) failed to save his team.

Qatar became the first World Cup host team to leave the competition after just two matches.

Later, Ecuador, who won 2-0 against Qatar in the opening match, again showed great form against the Netherlands.

“We didn’t play a good game,” admitted Dutch coach Louis van Gaal. “We couldn’t win. Ecuador deserved to win,” he added.

Dutchman Cody Jakbo opened the scoring in the beginning (6) and Enner Valencia equalized in the second half (49), in the third goal of the captain of the Ecuadorian national team in the FIFA World Cup finals, who could not finish the match again with a narrow knee.

“I did tests and found that I had a sprain. Today it bothered me a bit, I played with pain, but I was able to play, I hope to do better and be able to play against Senegal,” said the striker in the mixed zone.

The Netherlands leads the group with 4 points, tied with Ecuador, and one point against Senegal, to close Qatar without the possibility of qualifying for the round of 16.

