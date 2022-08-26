Ecology: The poison is said to protect marsupials from cats

Australia has a sad record: more mammals have died worldwide so far than on the fifth continent. In addition to habitat destruction, imported species such as foxes or cats, which hunt marsupials, are also responsible. In “ACS Polymer Materials,” a working group led by Kyle Brewer of the University of South Australia in Adelaide presented a new method for protecting rare species from predators: Endangered species such as the rabbit-nosed sparrow (Macrotis Lagutis) Poison pills can be implanted under the skin and dissolve in the stomach of a predator and get rid of it.

The idea would no longer help the murdered victim, but some other species would be better protected, according to the idea. So far, attempts have been made to protect endangered marsupials and other species through various measures, for example by fencing off certain areas and freeing them from feral cats and foxes. However, cats in particular have always managed to get past fences. At the same time, unlike foxes, they rarely eat carrion, so that it is difficult to fight them with poisoned bait. Self-shooting systems have also been developed that spray poison on cats when the trap is released. Studies have shown that even one cat can destroy the local population of endangered species.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​Brewer and Co. Straight from the cat hunting strategy. Therefore, the team is developing a poisonous pill containing sodium fluoroacetate, also known as the 1080 rodenticide, whose protective coating only dissolves in an acidic environment, such as a cat’s stomach, for example. And even if small amounts of 1080 seeps under the skin, animals like the gang can handle it. There is something very similar to 1080 in their diet, so they have some resistance to it. Even three or four grains broken in the body will not reach the lethal dose for marsupials.