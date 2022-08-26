Ecology: The poison is said to protect marsupials from cats

Australia has a sad record: more mammals have died worldwide so far than on the fifth continent. In addition to habitat destruction, imported species such as foxes or cats, which hunt marsupials, are also responsible. In “ACS Polymer Materials,” a working group led by Kyle Brewer of the University of South Australia in Adelaide presented a new method for protecting rare species from predators: Endangered species such as the rabbit-nosed sparrow (Macrotis Lagutis) Poison pills can be implanted under the skin and dissolve in the stomach of a predator and get rid of it.

