Echoes on Netflix – The review I didn’t want to write

At Echoes, Michelle Monaghan doubles on a string that is half the quality of many others.

You should know that Villa and I started this TV season with specific guidelines in mind. Since the serial world is now completely unmanageable in quantitative terms, we promised ourselves to talk about only three types of serials: the ones we loved the most; Those that are relevant at the level of culture and news, regardless of our judgment; These may be a little “medium”, but they are on Italian streaming platforms which probably collect some followers.

Among these collections, for example, there are also respectable chains that have not yet arrived in Italy, or products that are already in our country, but of little importance.

Of course, this beautiful project can run into glitches, forgetfulness and errors, and it doesn’t even guarantee that we’ll be happy with everything we write.

For example there reverberationThriller series on Netflix, which in recent weeks has been at the top of the rankings of the most watched on the platform.

By our standards, it’s a series worth talking about. In general, however, I wouldn’t feel like it. But since I’m obsessed with methodologies and have a bit of undiagnosed OCD, here we are.

Created by Vanessa Ghazi, on her second assignment as a TV series creator after another one-letter show starting with E (was Edenwhich we never talked about because there was no reason), reverberation Stars Michelle Monaghan, whom we know so well real detectiveAnd the The Road And a number of films that led her after a bit of an apprenticeship to get the series all for herself, even playing two characters.

reverberation In fact he talks about Lenny and Gina, two twin sisters who, since adolescence, have such a sweet habit of exchanging life, that they practice it in full knowledge of the facts once a year, replacing one another’s husband in bed, sharing a daughter’s growth, changing jobs and homes until the next switch .

That would already be enough material for a story by itself, perhaps even for a comic, but it gets complicated when one of them disappears and the other has to return to his hometown to understand what’s going on, opening up Pandora’s box of secrets, jealousy, and various absurdities.

What you’re reading is the classic review I draw insults for. Because I have to speak badly of a series that has seen a lot of people, who may have enjoyed it, and who don’t listen to someone telling them “Ugly losers, you wasted time”.

Hence the great classics: “I don’t know what series I watched”; “I liked it, and I don’t understand why you always have to criticize everything”; “It is not that you should do Bastian the opposite”; And what has always been my favorite: “We should be more objective.”

Here, I’m an “ugly loser” I’ll never say, not even think, but that reverberation It’s a bit of a manga series that we have to say very softly.

Perhaps its best feature is precisely the basic idea, this pathological stroke of twinning in which, beginning with the misguided sharing of a friend during adolescence, we arrive at absurd lives in which we exchange spouses and children.

As mentioned, the story begins from disappearance, which does not remain so for the duration of the series, but is already resolved before the middle. A choice that seems strange at the moment, even if a little clumsy, but it is explained by the fact that this disappearance was in fact only a tool to ignite the animosity between the twins, because it is clear reverberation It is based on the fact that this strange, wondrous gathering was the standard of life for Lenny and Gina, but then it is turned upside down and thrown into crisis by a series of other events and decisions.

So far, in short, very good. It’s there that Netflix, in the face of this concept, said “Okay, let’s do it.” Also because now it looks like Netflix is ​​saying ‘okay let’s do this with whatever comes to their desk, why not this?

Then there’s the actual staging stage, and that’s where the flaws begin.

There are many, and they have different thrust. However, there is nothing “objective”, so put your soul in peace.

From the aspects that reverberation Difficult to manage precisely is the simultaneous presence of twins, and the need to distinguish them from each other. If interchangeability is supposed to be an issue for characters, it shouldn’t be for viewers, who are often challenged not only by the appearance of the main characters (where small differences in Michelle’s makeup and hairstyle play an important role. Monaghan), as well as the connection between the character and the name .

Simply , reverberation It is a series in which the names Lenny and Jenna keep being heard, especially in the first half, and they struggle to remember the main characteristics of each, who explains what we see in that moment, and who really instead.

Whatever Lenny said, but where was Jenna, did you talk to Lenny, don’t look, I’m Jenna, Lenny, Jenna, Lenny, donkey! (Mention)

Towards the end of the season, with a past story between the two, a few pieces fall into place and we manage to better extricate ourselves from the tangles, but the confusion we felt at first, obviously, is not a narrative medium, but an inability to give enough information in the right way.

Additionally, there are some basic assumptions, such as the chain axioms, that don’t work as well as they should.

The fact that the girls exchange in itself seems tense at first, but then I have to say that they somehow believe. This is because discovering the past between the two of them allows us to get a clearer picture of the intensity of their relationship and thus makes the beginning of something really strange for all of us less likely. Something like “It would never cross your mind, but I’ll show you why he might have these two characters.”

Which is a good thing of course, even if there are margins of doubt that break the tension a bit. For example, the fact that Lenny (as far as we know) gives up every year for twelve months to see her daughter grow up, well, frankly leaves us a little baffled.

But what weighs more than this is the complete naivety of the other characters. I understand that at the basis of this story there is the inability of parents, spouses and children to realize that the person next to them has changed overnight, but this is a very difficult idea, and it must be built and sold in the best possible way. The Road. possible way. This does not happen as it should, and on many occasions we find ourselves wondering how it is possible that the husband, the father, the daughter, does not recognize the exchange in which yes, the genes are the same, but the person who has arrived cannot absorb the experience of the previous year with an update of an hour or so in a room hotel.

reverberation In short, it’s a series that starts off with baffling narrative material but, as often happens with this mid- and low-level series, you simply don’t know how to manage it. The result is that the entire structure is visibly crumbling, and the disbelief that should serve viewers has ceased to engage in the narration, constantly interrupted by moments that make you shake your head with “Okay but that’s bullshit.”

So it’s easy to predict that the many twists that punctuate the plot seem forced, casual and above all not exciting enough, because we can’t be “inside” the story as we should.

And if these are writing issues and part of the acting, things won’t improve much visually.

Mind you, we’re not looking Dragon House And the BO ringsr, no one expects who knows what a finesse of excitement.

At the same time, however, the very special nature of the plot reverberation, with two identical characters, played by one actress, can provide the starting point for some creative solutions, and some transition may surprise. From this point of view, though, there is little or nothing, with Michelle Monaghan that every kid changes her hairstyle, winking as if to say “I’ve seen, now I can clean them all with a brush stroke, without even a pair of glasses.” Stupid Clark Kent.

Above all, there is the river scenery. I won’t spoil it either, just know that at some point there is an important and dramatic scene set in a river, near a waterfall, the level of the green screen is so low, and the evidence for the special effect is so cliched, that all the supposed feelings of the moment melt like snow in the sun.

Couldn’t this scene really be filmed on location? Can’t you really find a small river to deliver water to actors’ knees without risk? Would the costs really have gone up that much? We’ll never know, meanwhile, that we got one of the most false scenes in the recent past.

In short, you spare little.

reverberation It belongs to the kind of mediocre (ocher) product that Netflix now produces in a continuous cycle that can also make you want to “know how it ends”, but then, when you’ve actually spent those eight or ten hours of life making you think That life passes away much faster than we would like, and that those ten hours can do it truly To spend on something better, even if it is also, very trivially, a higher-end TV series.

Then oh, if you tell me that instead reverberation There’s Matt Bomer, and watching Matt Bomer on screen is always a worthwhile activity, you might as well be right.

why follow reverberation: for an interesting introduction.

Why do you give up reverberation: This hypothesis was developed in a confused manner and by very modest technical means.