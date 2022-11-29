Earthquake today in Peru, November 29: When and where was the last earthquake in the country | The epicenter and magnitude of the earthquake | IGP Report | RMMN EMCC | Peru

Like every day, Gestión brings you the Geophysical Institute of Peru report on the earthquakes that occur in the territory of Peru. The IGP is responsible for providing all information about earthquakes in the country, a land located in the famous Pacific Ring of Fire, which makes us a seismic country.

What are the seismic zones in Peru?

According to the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci), the entire coastal region of Peru is the area most at risk of high-magnitude earthquakes of relative frequency.

“During the past 500 years of history, all cities close to the coastal region were affected by earthquakes to a lesser and greater degree. At the same time, depending on the shape of their coasts, tsunamis were present in specific areas with greater intensity,” the entity specifies in an official report.

Similarly, Indeci notes that other regions subject to strong tremor are Andean regions, including Huaytapallana (Junín), Ayacucho, Cusco, Abancay, and Arequipa due to the presence of significant reverse and normal systems.

How do you prepare for an earthquake?

In earthquake situations, the Indeci authorities recommend acting calmly and defining safe areas both inside and outside the home, in order to avoid unfortunate personal injuries.

In addition, they recommend having an emergency backpack with tools, a portable radio, and non-perishable canned food.