Earthquake in Mexico: Check the latest seismic activity recorded today Friday 6 May | Nuclear magnetic resonance | TDEX | the answers

at Mexico Many telescopic movements have been recorded, because it is located in one of the seismic zones with the greatest activity in the world, known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”. The residents do not notice the tremors in many cases, unlike others because their intensity is stronger.

The entity responsible for maintaining a consistent record of all explanatory movements that occur every day in the country is the National Seismological Service. Likewise, it shares a publicly accessible and visible report of seismic activity in all states, the exact time and magnitude of earthquakes.

It is worth noting that there are tectonic faults that cause earthquakes to be felt more strongly throughout the country, but there are some states where major earthquake foci are recorded, such as: Colima, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas. Here we tell you a report on the recent earthquakes in Mexico.

Last earthquakes in Mexico today May 6, 2022

Why is Mexico a seismic zone?

Mexico is a seismic country due to the interaction of the North American, Cocos, Pacific, Riviera, and Caribbean plates. This results in the separation of the North American plate and the Pacific plate, but there is friction with the Caribbean plate. Additionally, it collides with Rivera and Cocos causing the moves. Likewise, there are also local defects in less severe cases that vary in severity.

When is the seismic alert activated?

The Mexican Seismic Alert System issues two types of alerts. The first is precautionary and is lowered in the estimates resulting from the earthquake. In the case of moderate effects, the preventive alarm is issued, and if it is strong, the general alarm is issued. The latter is when loudspeakers are placed to warn citizens and is used only when the strength of the tremor is close to 6 degrees.

What are the seismic zones in Mexico?

To understand this part, we must clarify that Mexico is divided into three regions which are seismic, seismic, and seismic. The first of them covers the states of Mexico, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, southern Veracruz, Chiapas, Jalisco, Puebla and Mexico City, which are part of the seismic zones located in the south and southwest of the republic.

What are the Beni Seismic and Isimic Zones in Mexico?

Meanwhile, the penile regions consist of the Sierra Madre Occidental, the Sonora plains, Sinaloa, Nayarit and the transverse zone extending from southern Durango to central Veracruz. It should also be noted that the seismic zones of the country are located in the north and northeastern part of Mexico, in almost the entire peninsula of Baja California and on the Yucatan Peninsula.