Earth Hour 2022

Remember to turn off all your devices for one hour this Saturday, March 26th.

Global warming is real, that’s why That from 2007 onwards, the last Saturday of March takes place as “Earth Hour”which consists of showing support for the Earth and raising awareness about climate change.

This event is powered by World Wildlife Fund (WWF)It is called by its acronym in English.

Attendance is very simple. Simply turn off the lights and all electronic devices for 60 minutes. So that the entire planet is without energy for one hour.

This environmental movement is one of the largest in the world, and it is a source of inspiration for individuals, companies and countries.

What does earth hour mean?

Earth hour is Volunteering to be aware of global climate change. where we should Reaffirming and embracing the commitment to the land, with living things and the environment. Be more responsible in our dealings with nature and our consumption.

What time is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour Saturday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m.