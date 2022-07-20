Eagles have inhabited Australia for thousands of years

A fossil study confirmed that vultures lived in Australia in the Pleistocene era until their disappearance more than 40,000 years ago, scientific sources said Wednesday.

Recent analysis of fossil remains, found a century ago and previously attributed to a type of vulture, showed that the bones actually belonged to a previously unknown type of vulture in Australia.

researchers Flinders University and the South Australian Museum They came to this conclusion after comparing various fossil remains – found in desert regions of the country in the states of New South Wales and Western Australia – with those of other raptors, among other methods.

These prehistoric vultures, which lived with vultures and giant animals, were named Cryptogyps Lacertosus, according to a study published today in the scientific journal Zootaxa.

“Being vultures, they have a very different muscle and bone structure than vultures. This fact was crucial in confirming that Cryptogyps lacertosus was indeed a vulture,” said Elaine Mather, lead author of the study, in a paper published in The Conversation.

Scientists believe that the fossils of Crytogyps, potentially related to the Griffon’s vultures, date from the middle to late Pleistocene, about 770,000 to 40,000 years ago.

The extinction of this scavenger animal may be linked to the disappearance of the Australian megafauna some 60,000 to 40,000 years ago, according to experts.

“This discovery solves the mystery of what happened to so many carcasses of megafauna” when scientists were not aware that vultures inhabited the oceanic continent, says one of the study’s authors, Trevor Worthy of Flinders University.

But with the extinction of these giant animals, the vultures were left without enough food, which also stopped their reproduction to survive and basically died of starvation.

“Australia has the sad honor of being the only continent that has completely lost its vultures,” Mather said. EFEgreen