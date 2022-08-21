€1.5 billion: UEFA completes new mega deal to acquire Champions League rights in the US

UEFA appears to be raising approximately 1.5 billion euros in the US to sell media rights to club competitions. Paramount Global, which is behind the TV channel, is concerned CBS The stands, got the licenses of champions, Europe, conference leagues and sat against them Amazon Across. CBS It confirmed the new agreement that will apply from the 2024/2025 season, Friday evening (local time). called exact numbers CBS but not. Ads

CBS These competitions have previously been broadcast in the United States, but on more favorable terms. The new contract runs for six years, UEFA pays a lot for each season the athlete 250 million euros. Previously it was 100 million per season. There will be a separate sale of the Spanish language rights. From 2024, the first division reform, long planned by UEFA, should come into effect. Among other things, the field of Champions League participants will be increased from 32 to 36 teams, increasing the number of matches per season from 125 to 225. This is aimed at additional income.

“UEFA has been a major driver of Paramount+ since the beginning, and we are delighted to extend this successful partnership and further demonstrate world-class football, building on the incredible momentum we have created over the past two years,” said Sean McManus. head for CBS Sports. The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool (1-0) saw 2.8 million viewers in May CBSNetwork viewing, more than ever. In 2026 the World Cup Finals will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. See also Ljubicic grumbles about misfortune with injuries, broadband upsets bankruptcy chain

[Anzeige] Never miss a match in the Bundesliga: check out current broadcast offers here wow / sky And the dazn.