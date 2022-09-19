Dynamo Dresden does not play in Ellenburg in the cup

The Dresden third-tier professionals will not have to travel to the Leipzig region next Saturday to compete in the Saxony Cup. The match has been rescheduled.

Worzen / Dresden. The Saxony Cup match scheduled for next Saturday (4 pm) between ATS in Frisch of Warzen and Dynamo Dresden will not take place in Eilenburg, but will be moved to the Dresden region. Wurzen president Daniel West explained this to DNN on Monday afternoon.

Weist gave security concerns as a reason to postpone the third-round match, for which the Saxon Football Association had already been notified. Apparently, the club, but also the police, fear imminent clashes between fans of Regional League 1. FC Lok Leipzig and supporters of the third division from Dresden. Both camps have been linked by deep hatred for decades, and unfortunately there are serious clashes time and time again.

Locomotive enthusiasts plot revenge for the attack in Dresden

It wasn’t until the 4th of September that there were fierce battles between the fans of the two traditional clubs. When the locomotive team appeared at SC Borea in Dresden for the second round of the Saxon Cup game, about 30 masked people ambushed the locomotive fans who had arrived on the train. When about 100 people from Leipzig got out of Neustadt station, they were attacked by a waiting mob. The attackers, donning the paraphernalia of dynamo fans, hit the surprised Dresden visitors with their fists and also distributed kicks. The fighting did not end until the police arrived and the attackers fled undetected. The police appealed to witnesses and opened investigations into grave breaches of the peace.

Locomotive fans, who are also hypoallergenic, don’t want to let the atrocities of the chaotic Dresden people sit around, and have now announced an act of revenge that was due to happen on Saturday around the match in Ellenburg. Alarm bells sounded for the people of Wurzen, the police, but also for Dynamo.

The game must now increase in the Dresden region

“Together with Dynamo, we are trying to find a solution so that the match can take place in the Dresden region. “Dynamo is very supportive of us,” said West, director of Wirzen. He regrets the move, but does not want to take any risks that could overwhelm the small club from the northern state category. In addition, they did not want to cause any inconvenience to FC Eilenburg, who wanted to make the Ilburg stadium available.The Eilenburgers made their spacious stadium available as an alternative location because the Wurzen sports facility is very small with only 4,000 seats and provides poor opportunities to separate fans indoors and outdoors .

Place can be determined on Tuesday only

Dynamo confirmed that they are looking for a new location. It is hoped that a solution will be presented on Tuesday, the press office said. Actually, I wanted to be there on a Monday evening, but it didn’t seem that easy to find a place to fit everything. Going to the home base in Lennéstraße shouldn’t be so easy, because opening the Harbig Stadium for a match against a seventh-tier team costs more than the game promises in terms of revenue.