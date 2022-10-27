Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: His daughter appears on TV for the first time

Simone Johnson, the eldest daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has officially arrived in WWE. Using the episode name “Ava Raine”, the 21-year-old made her debut on WWE TV in the United States on Tuesday.

“Ava Raine” made her television debut on the WWE NXT development brand and was introduced as the newest member of The Schism, a cult-like faction led by Joe Gacy. Johnson is the fourth member of the group, along with Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reed.

Simon Johnson is the fourth generation in WWE family history

Johnson is the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of the WWE family. Her legendary wrestling line also includes her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather Peter Maivia. Her great-grandmother, Lea Maivia, was one of the first wrestling promoters.

WWE announced in February 2020 that Johnson had signed a contract and began training at the WWE Performance Center. In September of the same year, she had a relapse when she had to undergo knee surgery. This was Johnson’s third knee surgery.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: ‘I’m So Proud of Simon’

Prior to her television debut, Johnson fought in the first promotion of her career at the non-television NXT event in July. Dwayne Johnson spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the promotion and said he is “very, very proud” of Simon.

He said, “She made history. I’m so proud of her.” “She’s totally independent. It’s very important for her to go her own way. She doesn’t bring me a lot of questions, which I respect. And I’m here, watching and supporting.”

Simone’s mother, XFL President Danny Garcia, posted a tweet on Tuesday celebrating her daughter’s debut in NXT.

