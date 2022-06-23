Duque and Petro announce the reopening of the border with Venezuela: ‘It has not been closed’ | international

The current President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, responded to the statements of the elected president, Gustavo Petro, about the reopening of the border with Venezuela, assuring the head of state who still remains that the border between the two countries has not been closed.

president of colombia, Evan Dukeconfirmed that “the border with Venezuela is open” in response to the announcement by the President-elect, Gustavo Petro, that he had already made contacts with the Venezuelan government for the purpose of opening the joint border closed for nearly seven years.

The borders are not closed, they are open. You ask me if we will open the borders, because today the borders are open,” the president indicated in Casa de Nariño.

Duque added that the “important” thing was to ensure “there is no complicity with terrorism, especially from the Venezuelan side.” Because there are (pseudonyms) “Papleto”, “Antonio Garcia” and “Ivan Márquez”, referring to the guerrilla leaders of the National Liberation Army (ELN), the first, while the other two are FARC defectors operating from Venezuela.

Opening the border is one of Petro’s electoral promises, who assured that if elected, he would take this step.

In one of his first messages as president-elect, Petro noted that he had reached out “with the Venezuelan government to open the border and restore the full exercise of human rights at the border.”

Duke and relationship with Venezuela

Colombia and Venezuela share a 2,219-kilometre border that has been closed to vehicles since August 2015 by order of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has previously expelled thousands of Colombians from that region.

Then, on February 23, 2019, Maduro cut diplomatic ties with Colombia amid rising tensions over Duque’s recognition of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

The Venezuelan crisis has caused a mass exodus of millions of that country’s citizens who cross the border on foot, either by official crossings or by tracks, nearly two million of whom have settled in Colombia, where the Duque government has offered them the Temporary Protection Act. .

Regarding Petro’s declaration, Duque asked Venezuela to “send them back, send them to be captured, and hand them over” to guerrilla leaders “so that they show Colombia that there is a will to cooperate with our country.”