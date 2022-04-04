Drusilla Foer ‘My Grandmother Is So Bad’ In ‘More and More Beautiful’ On Netflix – Shows

Florence, 4 April 2022 – Drusilla Foer “My Grandmother’s Too Bad” tops Netlfix with a moviealways more beautifulthe third act of the drama trilogy starring Marta (Ludovica Francesconi), a girl with cystic fibrosis trying to understand whether or not love with Gabriel (Giancarlo Comari) can work.

After “Sul Più Bello” (2020) and “Ancora Più Bello” (2021), “Semper più bello”, which was released in cinemas for three days at the end of January, has recently become available on the platform. Netflix It is between intellectual propertymost watched. “I am happy to be in the top position on Netflix With the movie “Always Pretty”. Long live Eagle Pictures and my children! Drusilla Foer wrote on social media.

In the film, the alter-ego of the Florentine actor Gianluca Guri (born in 1967), is a new entry for spit With a not so reassuring role: it’s the horrible one Marta’s grandmother, who first appeared in dim light, as Queen Evilhilde in the Disney movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. “It’s a character that hovers throughout the movie: Emotional, difficult, withered grandmother of her lifeDrusilla explained at the 2021 Film Festival on the occasion of the film’s release. He added, “The director made the film arrive slowly and slowly like a ghost in a dim light to then reveal his nature and his emotion, the causes of his pain. It’s a little cameo that was played in some scenes that I really enjoyed“.

This is not the first time the Tuscan noblewoman has reached the cinema: her first appearance on the big screen is in the film Farzan Ozbekgreat presence“For 2012, then starred in”Ricardo goes to hellIn 2017. But in both cases he played the role of Gianluca Guri, while in “Simber Bio Bello” he played the role of Drusilla Foer. And in the role of Drusilla, after the resounding success on the Ariston stage during the Festival San Remo 2022will participate – along with Florence Carlo Conte – Next version of David de Donatello It is scheduled to take place on May 3rd on Raiuno.