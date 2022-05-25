Drought and heavy rain: Fossil fuels are changing the water cycle

In general, however, it is still difficult to conclude a reliable causal relationship between nanoparticle adsorption and specific weather events that occur subsequently. However, the water cycle has undoubtedly changed in most of the regions where particularly high UFP values ​​have been detected. Decreased total precipitation, extreme and increasingly local heavy precipitation.

The more water vapor, the greater the greenhouse effect

According to Junkermann, the emission of UFP also increases the density of greenhouse gas water vapor in the atmosphere. This should not be underestimated – even if long-lived greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide are the main contributors to the increase in extreme weather events. Due to the nanoparticles being fed, clouds also increase the reflection of thermal radiation.

“Physically, this is all biblical knowledge. What is new is the magnitude of the emissions that we would not have known otherwise,” says Junckerman. This has only increased in the past 25 years. According to him and Walker, this is just another indication of why the warming has increased simultaneously with the use of fine dust filters and modern exhaust systems. They are calling for more attention in climate research to be given to an increase in UFP in the atmosphere. Because the more superfine dust contributes to global warming, the faster Earth’s health will deteriorate.