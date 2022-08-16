Drones, thermal cameras, and water mattresses: this is how they seek to stop underground fires

phenomenon continues Underground fires From Guaymallenwhich – which Released last weekand in the region are still on alert.

In order to further investigate and understand what is happening on these plots of land in kilometer 8, located on Silvano Rodríguez Street, what are the risks to the houses in the area, and how to essentially extinguish them fires Various agents operate in the area.

The Civil Defense confirmed that the smoke emanating from the land of an empty plot of land in Guaymalin corresponds to dry crowds of old crops that were on the ground. Although the exact cause of the combustion is not yet known, it is believed to be due to neighbors burning to clean.

“The soil takes on temperature with cleaning, oxygen enters and it is produced. Underground firesThis was stated to MDZ, Deputy Director of Community Services in the municipality GuaymallenJoaquin Fernandez.

Fires are caused by burning dry peat. Photo: Alf Pons Mercado / MDZ

Thermal camera surveillance

And in the region, at noon last Friday, elements of the Central Police Command of Mendoza of the Ministry of Security also worked. The monitoring was carried out by a drone with thermal cameras to identify hot spots on the ground and to know the location of hot spots Fire.

“In the 20 years I’ve been working on this, we’ve never had a similar situation. It’s something new for us, but we’re working on it with the seriousness that goes along with the consideration that we have families living in the area,” said Subcomandante Miguel Sosa, from the district’s central headquarters. .

Through the photos taken by the drone, they are now preparing the necessary report that will allow “to know the scale of the situation and the ability to distribute the necessary resources.”

“The solution at the moment is to cool it down, immersing it in a pad of water in the area that registers high temperatures, until the fire is extinguished. underground fire“In order not to flood the entire field, since that means overspending, what is being done is to thermally record the sources,” Sosa explained.

With irrigation trucks from Guaymallén and water pumps from neighbors, the area is flooded with water to stop the fire.

Additionally, to prevent the fire from continuing and spreading oxygen, residents were asked to avoid clearing the area. Something was done to prevent her from advancing into the homes.

Neighbors dug trenches in the area. Photo: Alf Pons Mercado / MDZ

How to prevent this situation

So that this does not happen again, both the Guaymallén Civil Defense and the province’s Ministry of Security are mentioning the importance of avoiding burning the grasslands in batches.

“The fires are a serious problem for the municipality, especially at this time with the Zonda winds. Although underground fire “It’s something that hasn’t been recorded before, every year we have complaints about fires,” Fernandez said.

That’s why, through the Environment Police, the municipality implements controls to prevent a so-called “controlled fire” fault, which neighbors start to clean the grounds, from getting out of control and spreading the fire.