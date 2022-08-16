Drones, thermal cameras, and water mattresses: this is how they seek to stop underground fires

Drones, thermal cameras, and water mattresses: this is how they seek to stop underground fires

phenomenon continues Underground fires From Guaymallenwhich – which Released last weekand in the region are still on alert.

In order to further investigate and understand what is happening on these plots of land in kilometer 8, located on Silvano Rodríguez Street, what are the risks to the houses in the area, and how to essentially extinguish them fires Various agents operate in the area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.