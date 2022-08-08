Draw against a US college team: JFV Lübeck’s international exams

An unusual opponent was waiting for the domestic league players at JFV Lübeck on Monday evening. So it came to the rookie team’s last Test match before they face SV Eichede on Sunday.

Lubeck. For the regional league that went up to JFV Lübeck, there was a very interesting test comparison in the program on Monday night at Falkenwiese. The U19s, coached this season by trio of Danny Cornelius, Tobias Meng and Michael Bergman, received a collegiate selection from the United States — specifically the college team from Anderson University in Indiana. 90 minutes after the equalizer, the comparison ended with 2: 2. Artur Galtso and Hamza Abdelilah scored two goals for Lubeck, who had to fall behind twice.

Tobias Menge on the match: “In a very exciting match against an American college team, we were able to draw the last results before the first league game on Sunday. Unfortunately, we made life difficult for ourselves in some cases by unnecessarily losing the ball or not taking chances to score and thus we brought in the opponent to the game. But there were also many positive actions that could be seen. We are looking forward to the first league match and will prepare ourselves optimally for the match against Ishide in the current week of training.”

Daily packing and unpacking of Anderson University players

But how did this date come? Small background: The university selection coach uses his good connections in Europe every three years and is well connected in many countries. The students are currently on a major expedition tour across Europe. After their time in the Hanseatic city, they continued to Bremerhaven, Amsterdam, and football strongholds of Manchester and Liverpool. The tight travel program will be loosened until the beginning of the weekend. As the only high-class team from the region, JFV Lübeck was ready to appear in short order for this friendly match.

University players and their coaching staff in front of the Lübeck Marienkirche. © Source: Janet Steing

How does a newcomer sell for an SV Eichede?

The time to try things and test matches will end next Sunday. From 3pm, SV Eichede will guest host the start of the regional league on the artificial turf pitch in Travemünder Allee. Preparation was generally satisfactory. They beat Oberliga FC Mecklenburg Schwerin 2-1 and finished third in the BrandOrange Cup in Pansdorf. The second men of 1. FC Phönix Lübeck of the state league for talented young players showed the limits at 3:7.

By Henrik König