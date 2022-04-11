Draghi and Di Maio on a mission to Algiers for gas – Economy and Finance

(Teleborsa) – Prime Minister Mario Draghi And the Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio they will be Today in Algiers to conclude agreements on gas supplies And avoid dependence on Russia. This was announced by the President of Farnesina, explaining that “unfortunately we are late as a country, we had to diversify very early but we have many partners and friends around the world.”

“For the past month and a half – he added – I was in Algeria, Qatar, Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Azerbaijan: All these countries have indicated their willingness to increase supplies to Italy.”

To accompany Draghi, Minister of Environmental Transformation Roberto Cingolani And CEO of a company where are youAnd Claudio Descalesewho recently visited the partner countries of North Africa and, above all, Algeria, for Consolidation of historical cooperation with Sonatrach Identifying opportunities to increase gas supply through TransMed . pipelineIn the short and medium term.

But how much can the gas supply from Algeria increase? It is estimated that Eni’s share of the show will nearly double, with 9 billion cubic meters In addition to the 10 billion that flowed into Italy in 2021, as well as supplies to other Italian and foreign operators totaling 21 billion in 2021.

from Russia Currently receiving 29 billion cubic meters of gas Thus, the agreement with Algeria, which also concerns renewable energy sources, would easily make it possible to replace at least a third of the supply from Russia by the fall. Next, the Italian strategy also focuses on Liquefied Gas (LNG) from the United Statesbut it takes more Regasthe first of them will only be available in first half of 2023. will take care of her hump who closes a contract ship charter With a capacity of 5 billion cubic meters.